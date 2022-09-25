Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,677 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.2% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 356.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 144,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 112,742 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,751,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 94,098 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,371,000. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,581,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SLYG opened at $68.41 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.38 and a 12 month high of $96.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.74.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.