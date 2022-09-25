Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $73.87 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $73.09 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $383.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.18.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.