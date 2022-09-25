Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,624,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of IJH opened at $224.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.62. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
