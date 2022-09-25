Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,624,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of IJH opened at $224.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.62. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.