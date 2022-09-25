Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 169,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,851,000 after buying an additional 25,094 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $184.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

