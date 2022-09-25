Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PM. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $91.79 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.