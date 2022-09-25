Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 385,039 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,039 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.07 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $20.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01.

