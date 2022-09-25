Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.39-$0.43 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.07.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $58.08 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $75.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average is $54.60.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

