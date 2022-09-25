Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives $20.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPRO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens downgraded Open Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Open Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.48, a current ratio of 18.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $39.28.

Institutional Trading of Open Lending

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Open Lending had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Open Lending by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 36,883 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 105,772 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

See Also

