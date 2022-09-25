OpenDAO (SOS) One Day Volume Tops $1.71 Million

OpenDAO (SOS) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and $1.71 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005326 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,768.35 or 1.00007911 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00059615 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010658 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005750 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00065968 BTC.

SOS is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 23,545,908,892,348 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The OpenDAO is a digital native community centered around levelling the playing field for both creators and collectors. “SOS is the token of the Metaverse – created by the community, for the community.” The official OpenDAO ticker is “SOS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “OPENDAOSOS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

