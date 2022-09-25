Opium 24-Hour Volume Reaches $47,300.00 (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. Opium has a total market capitalization of $15.26 million and $47,300.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opium has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000808 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Opium Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network. The official website for Opium is www.opium.network. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Opium

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems.”

