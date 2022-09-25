OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Buys $95,500.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,606,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,428,785.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $412,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $508,000.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $801,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.91. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.87 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 26,707 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 16,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in OPKO Health by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 745,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 132,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in OPKO Health by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

