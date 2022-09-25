Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Decreased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,390 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.2% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $70,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $64.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.51. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $174.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

