Origin Sport (ORS) Price Reaches $0.0101

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $800,458.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 120.2% higher against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000600 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00014687 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io.

Origin Sport Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

