Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $27.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $31.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million.

Orrstown Financial Services Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director Andrea L. Pugh sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $62,741.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,531 shares in the company, valued at $654,614.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Orrstown Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

