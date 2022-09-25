Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Cut to “Hold” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:OVCHY opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.3569 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.
