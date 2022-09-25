Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.04 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $3.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.08. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $9.44 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OVV. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.41.

Shares of OVV opened at $42.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average is $49.88. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

