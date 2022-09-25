Pando Self Reported Market Cap Hits $12.00 Million (PANDO)

Pando (PANDO) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Pando coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pando has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pando has a total market capitalization of $12.00 million and approximately $157,937.00 worth of Pando was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pando alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011025 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.07 or 0.00623836 BTC.

Pando Profile

Pando launched on November 26th, 2020. Pando’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Pando’s official Twitter account is @BrowserPando and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pando’s official website is pandosoftware.co/en/index.html#1st.

Pando Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pando is a web 3.0 browser that has free VPN, mining rewards capabilities. Pando is designed to reward its users with financial rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pando directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pando should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pando using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pando and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.