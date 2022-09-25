Pangolin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $338,517.00 (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for about $0.0725 or 0.00000386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a market cap of $9.22 million and approximately $338,517.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010987 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071158 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10878282 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00134332 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $341.92 or 0.01820896 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005307 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s launch date was June 21st, 2021. Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 127,121,285 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pangolin is pangolin.exchange.

Pangolin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pangolin is a decentralized exchange (DEX) which runs on Avalanche, uses the same automated market-making (AMM) model as Uniswap's. Pangolin offers three critically important benefits: fast and cheap trades, community-driven development, and a fair and open token distribution.PNG is the Pangolin governance token. PNG holders can use their tokens to provide liquidity in Pangolin's pools and vote on proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

