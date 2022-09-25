Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,363 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 0.6% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $1,682,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in 3M by 16.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 34,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 8.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in 3M by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 201,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $1,592,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

3M stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.99. 3,683,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,855,934. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.26 and its 200-day moving average is $139.74. 3M has a 12 month low of $111.62 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.