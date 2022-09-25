Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 1,062 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,062 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,976,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 8,576 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded down $5.21 on Friday, hitting $149.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,195,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,650. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $146.65 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.05.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.64.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

