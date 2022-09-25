Paragon Capital Management Ltd Grows Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,004 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,753,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,036. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

