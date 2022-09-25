Paragon Capital Management Ltd Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 926.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.36. 955,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,290. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $70.41 and a 12-month high of $88.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.41.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.