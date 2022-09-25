Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $1.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,587 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,050,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,869,000 after acquiring an additional 530,805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,300,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,418,000 after acquiring an additional 268,103 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,375,000 after buying an additional 5,440,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after buying an additional 158,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,220,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.49. 11,721,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,991,390. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

