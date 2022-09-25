Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $22.61 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,975 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 6.3% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $22,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,531 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.41.

