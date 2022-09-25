Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $183,000 in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Invesco by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 56,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 30,716 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Invesco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 251,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 19,109 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Invesco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,307,000 after buying an additional 255,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.68.

Invesco Trading Down 2.5 %

Invesco stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,205,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $26.82.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

