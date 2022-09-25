Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $284,000 in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.53.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,526. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $70.64 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.97. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

