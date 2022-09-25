Paragon Capital Management Ltd Lowers Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 34,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in 3M by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 201,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,040,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.99. 3,683,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,855,934. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.74. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $111.62 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

