Paragon Capital Management Ltd Makes New $201,000 Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $44.29. 1,665,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,985. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $51.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

