Patten Group Inc. Buys 1,938 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $130.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $128.69 and a twelve month high of $164.90.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
