Patten Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $87,533,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $50,763,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,107,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,790,000 after acquiring an additional 229,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $16,387,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,955,000 after acquiring an additional 140,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

PNFP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $81.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.22. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.86 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

