Patten Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Medtronic by 167.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

MDT stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.47. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

