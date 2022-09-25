Patten Group Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

NYSE CNI opened at $111.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $106.61 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.44 and its 200-day moving average is $119.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.78%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

