Patten Group Inc. Purchases 276 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 511.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 101,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

