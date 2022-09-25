Patten Group Inc. Purchases 545 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,379 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

