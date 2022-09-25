Patten Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30,122 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 117,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,652,000 after acquiring an additional 69,853 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,127,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IWF opened at $217.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.01. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.