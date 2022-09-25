Patten Group Inc. Sells 4,705 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,546,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,257,000 after acquiring an additional 48,629 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,476,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,821,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,458,000 after buying an additional 693,467 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,391,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,301,000 after buying an additional 59,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,733,000 after buying an additional 70,938 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BAB opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $33.55.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.