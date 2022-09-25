Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

PYCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Paycor HCM Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 0.47. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23.

Insider Activity

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $135,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $135,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 395.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

