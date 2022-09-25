PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $86.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $278.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

