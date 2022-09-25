PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Raised to $49.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.46.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $44.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Activity

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. The business had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.26) earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,207,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in PBF Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 26,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.