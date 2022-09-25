Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Purchased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 19.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 15.8% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, MCIA Inc acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.27. 1,804,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,171. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.24. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.22. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.55%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

