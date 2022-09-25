Pendragon (LON:PDG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Pendragon (LON:PDG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 36 ($0.43) price target on the stock.

Pendragon Stock Performance

LON:PDG opened at GBX 22.70 ($0.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £317.11 million and a P/E ratio of 454.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 23.19. Pendragon has a 1-year low of GBX 17 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 29 ($0.35).

Insider Transactions at Pendragon

In other news, insider William Berman sold 1,363,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.29), for a total transaction of £327,174.72 ($395,329.53).

About Pendragon

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Franchised UK Motor, Software, Car Store, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans, as well as offers associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

