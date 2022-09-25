Permission Coin Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (ASK)

Permission Coin (ASK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Permission Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.93 million and $21,755.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Permission Coin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010910 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070785 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10821327 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00133239 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $342.84 or 0.01807449 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00139286 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,411,472,967 coins. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO.

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem.”

