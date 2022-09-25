Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.85

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.80. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 2,300 shares trading hands.

Pharma-Bio Serv Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

(Get Rating)

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. The company provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

