PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $243,772.60

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $243,772.60 and approximately $39,677.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003018 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010910 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071049 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10861641 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00146991 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,504,440 coins. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.