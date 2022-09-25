Phore Price Reaches $0.0066 on Top Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $184,806.01 and approximately $106.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,963,618 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

