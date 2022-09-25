PicaArtMoney Price Tops $0.0038 (PICA)

PicaArtMoney (PICA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, PicaArtMoney has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. PicaArtMoney has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $52,332.00 worth of PicaArtMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PicaArtMoney coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011035 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PicaArtMoney Profile

PicaArtMoney’s genesis date was October 19th, 2020. PicaArtMoney’s total supply is 446,916,625 coins. The official website for PicaArtMoney is www.picaproject.co.kr/main.php. The official message board for PicaArtMoney is blog.naver.com/picapj01.

PicaArtMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pica Art Money (“PICA”) token is a utility token issued by PICA HOLDINGS LIMITED located in Hong Kong. PICA token is available for use as a payment method within the business ecosystem of Pica Project located in Korea. PICA tokens can be used for co-ownership, sale, auction, exhibition, and donation of artworks by famed artists in both Korea and abroad.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PicaArtMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PicaArtMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PicaArtMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

