Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,080 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOND traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.16. The stock had a trading volume of 367,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,701. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.94 and a fifty-two week high of $111.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.83.

