Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,813 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 1.1% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.24% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $128,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after buying an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PXD. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of PXD stock traded down $17.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.99. 3,511,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.44. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $8.57 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.40%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.