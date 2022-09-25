Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

PLRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,109.19% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. The business had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,502 shares of company stock worth $679,295 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.