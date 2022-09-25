Popcorn Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.30 Million (POP)

Popcorn (POP) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Popcorn has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Popcorn has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $16,324.00 worth of Popcorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Popcorn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00022769 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00282646 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001122 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00017294 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Popcorn Profile

Popcorn is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Popcorn’s total supply is 99,999,700 coins and its circulating supply is 8,443,730 coins. Popcorn’s official message board is medium.com/@popcorntoken. Popcorn’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Popcorn is https://reddit.com/r/popcorndao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Popcorn’s official website is popcorntoken.dev.

Popcorn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popcorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Popcorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

